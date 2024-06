Puck, Kracher and a deep friendship

This year, the Kracher family is celebrating the 65th anniversary of its winery. Reason enough to provide a culinary accompaniment to the vintage presentation of their wines in Illmitz this year. And so Wolfgang Puck, the Carinthian who lives in the USA and cooks for all the Oscar stars in Los Angeles every year, took the opportunity to cook for the guests. "I knew his father Alois even before Gerhard was born. The father and also the grandfather," said Puck, who treated those present to Gerhard Kracher with a whole entourage of top culinary artists, "The father always went around the vineyard with a whip and chased away the starlings," he chuckled at the end.