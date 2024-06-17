Storms in Übelbach: “The world has come to an end!”

"Luckily we bought a Pinzgauer"

The Übelbach became a raging flood that cut off all traffic routes. "Luckily, we bought an old Pinzgauer and fixed it up ourselves. We were able to handle some very difficult operations with it." There were 137 call-outs within six days. "We didn't sleep for the first two days," says Andreas Brandauer, who answered the emergency calls as a dispatcher. "You didn't even know where your head was anymore." They only pumped out their own cellars days later.