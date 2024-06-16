Argument escalated
Neighbor attacked with knife: Man arrested
An argument escalated in Vienna-Liesing on Saturday night. A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked his neighbor with a knife in an apartment building. The man was arrested.
At around 11.30 pm on Saturday, the police were alerted to a dispute involving a knife in a block of flats in Liesing. When the officers arrived at the scene, there were no more people present who were allegedly involved in the altercation, witnesses gave different accounts of the dispute.
Attacked with a knife during an argument in the courtyard
According to preliminary findings by the police, at least two men are said to have argued in the courtyard of the apartment building. A 35-year-old Turkish man is said to have attacked a 25-year-old man with a knife.
The officers approached the 35-year-old in the stairwell, but he initially denied any involvement. The 25-year-old was also found in his apartment on the same staircase. He had several injuries to his face and hands. He did not provide any conclusive information about the course of the crime.
Murder weapon not found
Due to the incriminating evidence provided by the victim and several witnesses, the Turkish man was provisionally arrested. The murder weapon could not be found. The interrogations of those involved are still pending. The suspected attacker is in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
