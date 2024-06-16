Former team star Wenninger
“Everything else must not be Rapid’s goal”
Off to Hütteldorf! This Sunday, Rapid invites you to the first Sporrtag, offering the women's section the big stage. The highlight is the test against Nuremberg starting at 2 pm. And there will be a large number of spectators. Captain Carina Wenninger sees the green and white women's soccer project on the right track.
Entertainment. Participation stations, competitions and legends meet-ups - Rapid's first sports day at the Allianz Stadium promises a wide-ranging supporting program this Sunday.
And, above all, it offers the new green-white women's section a big stage. All teams from U10 upwards are in action, including the opening of the national championships of the girls' soccer league - the highlight is the clash between the "first team" in their new home kit and Nuremberg's U20s from 2 pm. "It will be the coolest club match in Austria in terms of the surroundings," says captain Carina Wenninger, who, despite being on vacation, knows that the more than 6,000 tickets sold in advance are a record for a domestic club women's match. The general red-white-red record of 10,051 fans for the team's Nations League clash against France in the Generali Arena will probably not be broken despite a bet with partner Admiral - but the second-best of 7500 in the European Championship qualifier against Germany in Linz is already shaky. Strong!
"It's impressive what Rapid has already achieved in a short space of time, the power behind it," said defensive boss Wenninger, whose team will start the new season in the Vienna state league after the six-month test phase. "We have very talented players, some of whom also have experience from higher leagues, and a lot of potential - the aim is to move up straight away. Anything else should not be Rapid's goal. The squad definitely has what it takes." Wenninger has an "agreement" until the end of June and feels "very comfortable" at Rapid. But it's about how it can be reconciled with my ÖFB job as Bundesliga manager, which has priority. When I play soccer, I want to be there for every training session and game - and as captain, I want to exemplify this 100 percent reliability."
As league manager, the 33-year-old has her eye on the big picture. She is delighted that Gini Kirchberger, her long-time team-mate in defense, has moved from Frankfurt to Austria. "Nothing better could happen to the league, now Austria has two team players in her and Kathi Schiechtl." Rapid would need two promotions for an Oberhaus duel with Violett, i.e. two more years...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
