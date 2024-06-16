“Everything else must not be Rapid’s goal”

"It's impressive what Rapid has already achieved in a short space of time, the power behind it," said defensive boss Wenninger, whose team will start the new season in the Vienna state league after the six-month test phase. "We have very talented players, some of whom also have experience from higher leagues, and a lot of potential - the aim is to move up straight away. Anything else should not be Rapid's goal. The squad definitely has what it takes." Wenninger has an "agreement" until the end of June and feels "very comfortable" at Rapid. But it's about how it can be reconciled with my ÖFB job as Bundesliga manager, which has priority. When I play soccer, I want to be there for every training session and game - and as captain, I want to exemplify this 100 percent reliability."