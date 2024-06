With nerves of steel to a thriller victory

From winning Group A to relegation: for Straßwalchen's stick sports team, everything was in the "draw" on Saturday at the final round of the state league at defending champions Tal Leoben. At the end of an incredible thriller, they won the deciding round 6-5 after trailing 3-5. "You needed nerves of steel," admitted team leader Werner Baumgartner, who - after the home side had fumbled and then taken risks - secured the three-pointer with the last shot.