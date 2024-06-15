From fractured vertebrae to race comeback in 222 days

Comeback in the Czech Republic

Less than a month and a half later, he is once again up against the competition. "I'm really looking forward to it. I'm really looking forward to being back behind the starting gate," says Marcel, looking forward to the start like a child to the first Christmas. His comeback 222 days after the accident will take place at the Czech Championships in Prerov. There he will compete for the Osicka MX Team in the MX2 class. "I'm already excited. I want to know where I stand and then I want to continue working from there. The focus is on having fun," emphasizes the Flachgau native.