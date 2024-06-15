The G7 resided in this luxury art village this year

Pool landscapes, olive grove, private piazza

Impression: at some point you really do believe you are in a real Italian vacation village. Hundreds of staff help you to relax and unwind. Real villagers would have to be hired for authenticity. A wide variety of pool landscapes, an olive grove and a village piazza with market stalls (!) on some days create a certain rapture to real life. You can walk or take the shuttle (golf cart) past the golf courses to your own bay, where the best lobster pasta awaits you at one of the many restaurants. Puglia itself is of course always worth a visit. The Americans love the new Tuscany anyway.