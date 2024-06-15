"Krone" knows hotel
The G7 resided in this luxury art village this year
The G7 met and stayed in one of the most unusual luxury hotels in the world. The "Krone" visited it.
Disneyland? Little Venice in Las Vegas? Caribbean feeling with a sandy beach and palm trees in the Chinese province? We've all been there. But it can be much better and worse at the same time. And in the middle of Europe.
Of all places, the G7 summit took place in one of the most unusual luxury hotels in the world. The Borgo Egnazia in southern Italy is an artificially constructed Apulian village whose houses accommodate luxury rooms and suites - and the tourists who can afford the four-figure room prices. The "Krone" visited and tested the luxury hotel.
Pool landscapes, olive grove, private piazza
Impression: at some point you really do believe you are in a real Italian vacation village. Hundreds of staff help you to relax and unwind. Real villagers would have to be hired for authenticity. A wide variety of pool landscapes, an olive grove and a village piazza with market stalls (!) on some days create a certain rapture to real life. You can walk or take the shuttle (golf cart) past the golf courses to your own bay, where the best lobster pasta awaits you at one of the many restaurants. Puglia itself is of course always worth a visit. The Americans love the new Tuscany anyway.
Impressions from Borgo Egnazia on Instagram:
Camilla and Aldo Melpignano had the idea to create Borgo Egnazia; they had the small hotel town built on the site of the former military airfield near Savelletri di Fasano.
Madonna and the Beckhams spend their vacations here. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrated a five-day wedding at the Borgo. The Hollywood guests were flown in by helicopter, of course, as the hotel staff still tell us in awe today. Grandpa Joe Biden was also there with his.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.