The worst shopping centers in Austria

Majority want to cut opening hours due to staff shortages

Retail managers are particularly concerned about staff shortages. Almost 62 percent see this as the biggest challenge for their business. An almost equal majority already see reducing opening hours as a solution. "There is an obligation to keep shopping centers open in the rental agreements. Nevertheless, due to a lack of staff, various tenants are no longer able to fully implement these times and have to close the store doors temporarily. Despite the contractual basis, the center management then has little power to act. If there is no staff, the store is simply closed," says Will, explaining the plight.