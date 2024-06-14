Into the hail: the radar image of the chaotic flight

Incidentally, Austro Control firmly rules out the possibility that the air traffic controllers on the ground may have reacted incorrectly: "For the period of the flight in question, we had published weather forecasts in line with international standards and event-related weather warnings for en-route traffic, which indicated the risk of thunderstorms with hail in the region," said Markus Pohanka from the Austrian air traffic control authority on Friday when asked. The final decision must "always be made by the pilot".