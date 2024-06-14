Plastic surgery
“Not everyone who injects Botox has a bird”
Plastic surgeon Rolf Bartsch gives a deep insight into his industry in an interview on krone.tv. For example, how much social media affects our self-esteem. And what sense aesthetic procedures make in general.
Bartsch: "Treatments have become easier in recent times. This also means less downtime for everyone. Not everyone who has Botox injections immediately has a bird." Patients who come to him want to improve their appearance by ten to twenty percent. However, it is not primarily about wanting to look younger through plastic surgery. Bartsch: "A lady recently said to me that she wants to be the best version of herself at any age."
Social media dominate image
Social media would have a major influence on our self-esteem and therefore also on cosmetic surgery. Bartsch: "Every target group and age group has its own channel. The young are on TikTok. The grannies are more likely to be on Facebook. But consuming social media for more than 30 minutes a day is poison." How you meet the other person is also important for your self-esteem. Bartsch: "If you hear in a conversation that you look tired, it has a negative impact on our aura. We should be much more positive in our personal interactions."
Posture and gestures reveal your own self
Surgeons can tell how old people are and how well they are by their posture, facial expressions and gestures. And the condition of the skin also says a lot about a person's inner state. Bartsch: "You don't want to look finished and tired. The right skin surface is important for this. And it shouldn't be pimply. So it's about a smooth, even complexion. The thickness and color of the skin is also important, as is avoiding age spots such as a red nose or red cheeks. A red nose can then be a boozer's nose. Genetics and whether fine veins are visible on the skin are also important."
Lifetime events are also responsible for your own visual appearance. For example, a recent divorce or the fact that your mother, who you cared for with a lot of personal effort for years, has died. Because then you can be relieved to think that you can now treat yourself to something.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
