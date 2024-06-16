European Championship ticker
Slovenia v Denmark LIVE from 6pm
The teams in Group C at the EURO in Germany get into the action today: Slovenia face Denmark. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 6 pm - see ticker below.
Christian Eriksen is experiencing a return to a stage in Germany that seemed very far away. Three years ago, the Danish star's heart stopped beating in the European Championship match against Finland. The then 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch. He could only be revived thanks to chest compressions and a defibrillator - thousands in the Copenhagen stadium looked on in shock. Eriksen made his comeback. Today, the director is expected to make the difference against Slovenia.
Eriksen "our rhythm"
"He's our rhythm, he's our man on the pitch who can dictate the game. If he plays well, then we play well," said Kasper Hjulmand ahead of the opening game of the European Championship in Stuttgart. Denmark's coach even reached the semi-finals with his team at the last European Championship without Eriksen, where they lost 2-1 to England after extra time. The British are now already an opponent in the group stage, while Serbia and Slovenia are also fighting to advance to the knockout phase.
Eriksen's return to the national team is an emotional topic and not without controversy. His season at Manchester United can be classified as difficult. In 22 Premier League appearances this season, he has scored just one goal and provided two assists. In recent pre-season games, however, the now 130-time international has shown flashes of his class time and again. Last week, he scored and assisted a goal in a friendly against Sweden.
Not without controversy at home
"I almost thought about doing a Gravesen celebration scene," said Eriksen afterwards. "Just to tell him to stop saying so much." Thomas Gravesen is considered a big critic of the veteran's call-up back home. "Is he at 80 percent? Or at 70, 50 or 20? Nobody knows because he's not playing. And that's a problem," said the former team player, referring to Eriksen's role at United. In the national team, the number 10 plays in a much more offensive role than at the club.
The record against Slovenia speaks for a Danish opening victory. In six matches so far, the Scandinavians have won five and drawn one (13:4 goals). However, the Slovenians are likely to be highly motivated. They are back at a European Championship after a 24-year absence.
It is only the fourth ever appearance at the finals for the nation, which has been independent since 1992. The national team will be coached for the second time since 2018 by former GAK professional Matjaz Kek (62), with Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Tomi Horvat from Sturm Graz in the squad.
