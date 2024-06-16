Slovenia v Denmark LIVE from 6pm

Eriksen "our rhythm"

"He's our rhythm, he's our man on the pitch who can dictate the game. If he plays well, then we play well," said Kasper Hjulmand ahead of the opening game of the European Championship in Stuttgart. Denmark's coach even reached the semi-finals with his team at the last European Championship without Eriksen, where they lost 2-1 to England after extra time. The British are now already an opponent in the group stage, while Serbia and Slovenia are also fighting to advance to the knockout phase.