21-year-old tried to stop fire with fire blanket

A patrol was called to Schwertberg at around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday to a kitchen fire in an apartment building. Several fire departments were already on the scene when they arrived. The fire was caused by a pot of oil that had been left on a hotplate in the kitchen.



Attempt to extinguish failed

The 21-year-old apartment owner tried to bring the fire under control herself with a fire blanket. The fire was finally extinguished by the fire department. The 21-year-old was first treated by the rescue team due to the smoke fumes she had inhaled.



Five fire departments in action

The Schwertberg, Aisting/Furth, Winden, Windegg and Poneggen fire departments were deployed with more than 60 men and eight vehicles.