Dogs must get out of Gswb apartment

Nicole Brugger recently received a letter from the housing developer Gswb. The letter reads: "We request that you remove your dogs from your apartment immediately and have set a date of June 21, 2024 for us to do so." This is because the keeping of fighting dogs is expressly prohibited in the Salzburg residential complex "Freiraum Maxglan". Brugger can't understand that: "My Frida and my Junior aren't hurting anyone."