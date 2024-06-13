How are you doing?
Every second Viennese annoyed by their neighbors
A new survey provides unusual insights into domestic housing estates. The result: the Viennese are most dissatisfied with their neighbors. The "Krone" now wants to know exactly. Are you also annoyed by your neighbors? Send us your most bizarre stories.
Who hasn't experienced it? When you are torn out of bed at five o'clock in the morning because Mr. Müller from the third floor is giving his dachshund a loud telling-off in the street - because it has once again relieved itself in front of your own front door instead of the neighbor's house. Or Mrs. Svoboda from the ground floor, who always discovers her love of playing the piano at night. The relationship status among Viennese neighbors - it's complicated.
Salzburgers love conflict
A survey by ImmoScout24 confirms this. In it, 51 percent of Viennese said that they find some neighbors annoying. Nevertheless, just under a quarter are "very happy" with their fellow sufferers. Lower Austria follows in second place with 44 percent. However, three percent of Viennese respondents can't stand their neighbors at all.
Peace seekers have good cards in Burgenland
In comparison: in Salzburg, just under one in ten people are at enmity with their neighbors. Here, coexistence is maintained on a completely different level.
51 percent
of Viennese find that "some neighbors are annoying". Second place: Lower Austria with 44 percent. The Burgenlanders are the least social. One in three has no contacts at all.
Carinthians are the happiest
Incidentally, Carinthians are the happiest with their neighbors, where 55 percent are "very happy". Those who want to be neither happy nor annoyed can, of course, stop contact with the outside world altogether. This is probably the preferred tactic of the Burgenlanders. As many as 32 percent of those surveyed stated that they have no contact with their neighbors. On the other hand: if you want peace and quiet, you have a good chance in Burgenland.
Tell us your most bizarre stories
But back to Vienna: yes, the Viennese are honest, sometimes to the point of pain. A neighbor who mows the lawn at 7 a.m. promptly receives blunt feedback through the closed windows. And if someone makes a mistake with the recycling, the shitstorm in the hallway is guaranteed - you can't choose your neighbors.
What experiences have you had with your neighbors? Let us know by e-mail .
