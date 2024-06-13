Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Against power plants

Conservationists demand absolute glacier protection

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 16:00

A transnational alliance between the Austrian, German and South Tyrolean Alpine Association and other nature conservation groups aims to strengthen the protection of the Alpine region. The aim is to prevent power plant projects and glacier marriages.

comment0 Kommentare

An end to power plant projects or glacier closures - these are the demands of the three Alpine associations at a joint press conference at around 24,000 meters above sea level in the Kaunertal on Thursday. The Kaunertal in particular has been in the headlines for some time now. The reason: the expansion of the power plant there into a pumped storage power plant. "The Platzertal valley is home to one of the largest, untouched moors in Austria," said Wolfgang Schnabl, President of the Austrian Alpine Association, criticizing the plans of the state-owned Tyrolean energy supplier Tiwag. The project in Ötztal must also be stopped.

Further projects must be stopped
As reported, the planned water drainage from the neighboring Ötztal valley has been put on hold and the project has been split into two parts for the time being. "We are calling for the entire project to be stopped, not just parts of it adapted," emphasized Schnabl.

The numerous ski area expansions on the local glaciers were also dealt with harshly. There is "definitely no need for new pistes and cable cars", said Schnabl. Instead, these areas need absolute glacier protection without any exceptions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf