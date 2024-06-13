Conservationists demand absolute glacier protection

An end to power plant projects or glacier closures - these are the demands of the three Alpine associations at a joint press conference at around 24,000 meters above sea level in the Kaunertal on Thursday. The Kaunertal in particular has been in the headlines for some time now. The reason: the expansion of the power plant there into a pumped storage power plant. "The Platzertal valley is home to one of the largest, untouched moors in Austria," said Wolfgang Schnabl, President of the Austrian Alpine Association, criticizing the plans of the state-owned Tyrolean energy supplier Tiwag. The project in Ötztal must also be stopped.