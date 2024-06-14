“Extreme state of emergency” for families and helpers

For the families affected, it is first and foremost about having reliable information: What has just happened? What happens now? "That's where we are important as mediators," says Forster. One of the most difficult tasks for the KIT employees: "We often go along as support when those affected still want to say goodbye to the deceased." And they also help to activate the social network: "In such extreme situations, it's important to have people around you who give you security."