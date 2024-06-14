Vorteilswelt
Boy (5) died in the forest

“Extreme state of emergency” for families and helpers

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 06:00

There is great sadness following the tragic mudslide in St. Marein near Graz, in which a five-year-old died. The Crisis Intervention Team (KIT) is on a major mission, primarily to help those affected and the emergency services. The KIT emergency hotline was also activated.

"Even we can't undo what has happened," says Cornelia Forster from the Styrian Crisis Intervention Team (KIT). The team was on duty in St. Marein near Graz with a total of ten employees on Wednesday after the tragic mudslide in which a five-year-old died. "We are there for those affected as well as for the emergency services. They all experience an extreme state of emergency in such a tragedy."

"It is important to provide security"
How do people react in such a stressful situation? "Very differently," says Forstner. "Some feel nauseous or have difficulty breathing, others start shouting and crying, others fall silent and freeze. Our job is to help people out of this feeling of powerlessness in very small steps," she explains.

Cornelia Forster from the crisis intervention team (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Cornelia Forster from the crisis intervention team
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

For the families affected, it is first and foremost about having reliable information: What has just happened? What happens now? "That's where we are important as mediators," says Forster. One of the most difficult tasks for the KIT employees: "We often go along as support when those affected still want to say goodbye to the deceased." And they also help to activate the social network: "In such extreme situations, it's important to have people around you who give you security."

Emergency telephone has been activated
Those affected are looked after by the KIT for a few days, after which they are handed over to other aid networks. And even for the emergency services in such a situation, "stress management" is often required afterwards, as Forster reports. The day after the tragedy in St. Marein near Graz, the crisis intervention team was also on site with eight people (all of them volunteers): "The KIT emergency hotline is also currently open, where anyone affected who needs acute help is welcome to call," says Forster.

You can reach the KIT emergency hotline on 0664/8500222.

Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
