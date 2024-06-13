Because of the Club World Cup
Players’ union takes legal action against FIFA
The players' union Fifpro is taking legal action against FIFA in the dispute over the extended Club World Cup. The unions from England and France, with the support of Fifpro, have filed a legal claim with the Brussels Commercial Court, according to a statement.
In addition to the Club World Cup, this is also directed against FIFA's "decisions to unilaterally determine the international match calendar", which determines the schedule for international matches and competitions. The players and their unions have repeatedly pointed out that the current soccer calendar is overloaded and impractical. The decisions would violate the rights of players and their unions under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and possibly also EU competition law. The union had already threatened to take such a step in May.
FIFA rejected the criticism at the time and insisted on scheduling the tournament for summer 2025. The international match calendar was drawn up after consultation with all relevant stakeholders, wrote FIFA Interim Secretary General Mattias Grafström in a letter to Fifpro and the World Leagues Association WLA.
32 teams
The Club World Cup planned for June 2025 will take place for the first time with 32 teams, including RB Salzburg. Previously, seven teams took part. The new tournament, planned every four years, replaces the previous mini-World Cup.
Fifpro and the WLA also argued that the calendar up to 2030, which regulates the secondments for national teams, should be debated anew.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.