Because of the Club World Cup

Players’ union takes legal action against FIFA

13.06.2024 13:45

The players' union Fifpro is taking legal action against FIFA in the dispute over the extended Club World Cup. The unions from England and France, with the support of Fifpro, have filed a legal claim with the Brussels Commercial Court, according to a statement.

In addition to the Club World Cup, this is also directed against FIFA's "decisions to unilaterally determine the international match calendar", which determines the schedule for international matches and competitions. The players and their unions have repeatedly pointed out that the current soccer calendar is overloaded and impractical. The decisions would violate the rights of players and their unions under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and possibly also EU competition law. The union had already threatened to take such a step in May.

FIFA rejected the criticism at the time and insisted on scheduling the tournament for summer 2025. The international match calendar was drawn up after consultation with all relevant stakeholders, wrote FIFA Interim Secretary General Mattias Grafström in a letter to Fifpro and the World Leagues Association WLA.

The Club World Cup planned for June 2025 will take place for the first time with 32 teams, including RB Salzburg. Previously, seven teams took part. The new tournament, planned every four years, replaces the previous mini-World Cup.

Fifpro and the WLA also argued that the calendar up to 2030, which regulates the secondments for national teams, should be debated anew.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

