Players’ union takes legal action against FIFA

In addition to the Club World Cup, this is also directed against FIFA's "decisions to unilaterally determine the international match calendar", which determines the schedule for international matches and competitions. The players and their unions have repeatedly pointed out that the current soccer calendar is overloaded and impractical. The decisions would violate the rights of players and their unions under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and possibly also EU competition law. The union had already threatened to take such a step in May.