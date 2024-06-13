Tonsillitis
Unlucky Pavlovic speaks out after being ruled out of the European Championships
For Aleksandar Pavlovic, the home European Championships are over before they have even begun, with tonsillitis putting a spanner in the works for the 20-year-old. The Bayern professional has now spoken out himself on Instagram.
"At the moment I'm very sad that the dream of the European Championship at home has been shattered! I wish the boys the greatest possible success! And I'll be back stronger!" Pavlovic wrote in his Instagram story. BVB captain Emre Can was able to take the place that had become vacant.
Pavlovic has been struggling with recurring tonsillitis since autumn 2023 and, as he currently has to take antibiotics, he would travel to the European Championships weakened - not an option for national coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Only recently, Pavlovic declared that he would put an end to the issue once and for all with an operation. "I might have to have it out because I've had tonsillitis two or three times now and it sets me back physically every time. But I can't do it during the season, then I'm completely out. I'll probably have to sacrifice my vacation for it. That's more important now. I don't want to get sick again and miss two or three weeks," the defensive midfielder told the newspaper "tz". A worry that has unfortunately come true once again.
