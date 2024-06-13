Win fuel and car wash vouchers!

Service on site
Lower Austria's filling stations and service companies reliably supply people and cars. "Whether diesel, petrol, premium fuels, AdBlue or, more recently, HVO 100. 600 filling stations provide mobility throughout Lower Austria," says Helmut Marchhart, chairman of the specialist group of garage, filling station and service companies, and: "Of course, it's also worth driving to the filling station for a car wash. In addition, our service stations are increasingly taking on the role of local suppliers and leisure venues, especially in rural areas with their stores and bistros."
Lower Austria's 1,400 service outlets also offer simple, important services such as car cleaning and care, oil and tire changes and minor vehicle maintenance work.
Wide range of services
In professional car washes, pollutants are filtered out without exception and particularly sustainable facilities reduce fresh water consumption to up to 18 liters per wash - in comparison, washing a car with a garden hose consumes 150 to 200 liters of fresh water. "The decision to clean your own car in a professional car wash is not just a question of maintaining the value of the vehicle, which is supported by various wash and care programs such as underbody washing or wax sealing. It is also a clear commitment to environmental protection," emphasizes Andreas Weber, deputy chairman of the garage, petrol station and service companies.
About the WKNÖ campaign #ichkauflokal
The awareness-raising regionality campaign #ichkauflokal draws attention to the importance of regionality and buying locally. Around 2,400 Lower Austrian companies are already supporting the local campaign as #ichkauflokal partner businesses. Any Lower Austrian company can register free of charge at ich-kauf-lokal.at/partnerbetrieb.
Win 5 x 100 euro vouchers
The Lower Austrian specialist group of garage, petrol station and service companies is giving away 5 x 100 euro Lower Austrian petrol station and car cleaning vouchers as part of the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce's #ichkauflokal regionality campaign. The winners drawn will submit their paid invoice and will be reimbursed 100 euros. Participation is possible via the form below. All Lower Austrian service companies can be found under this link. The closing date for entries is June 21, 09:00.
