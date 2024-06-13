Serious fraud
Brother of an alleged dentist on trial
The brother of an alleged dentist had to answer for his actions at the regional court in Feldkirch. He was convicted of giving false evidence and attempted aggravated fraud.
Just a few weeks ago, one of the brothers of the fake dentist and an employee of the practice were found guilty of, among other things, giving false evidence. On Tuesday, another brother was sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of six months and a fine of 4,800 euros for giving false evidence and attempted aggravated fraud. The previously blameless man had given false evidence in the civil proceedings a good year ago and claimed that it was not his brother who was the main plaintiff's dentist, but a colleague who had since died. According to the ruling at the time, the 56-year-old had tried to protect the dentist in order to have the claim for damages dismissed. In the case of the main plaintiff, this amounted to more than 60,000 euros.
Further trials to follow
In the trial on Tuesday, the accused dental technician pleaded not guilty to the charges. He still believed that his brother had a degree in dentistry. He did not know at which university or in which country. "But otherwise he would have misled the whole family."
The 56-year-old dental technician is certain that the "dentist brother" only assisted in workshops. However, both the main plaintiff, who was called as a witness, and two other former patients denied this at the trial.
The verdict against the 56-year-old is not yet final. In the civil proceedings, the "wrong dentist" was ordered to pay damages because he had incorrectly treated the main plaintiff - which the defendant appealed against. However, the decision of the Innsbruck Higher Regional Court is still pending. Further trials will follow.
