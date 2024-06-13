Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Serious fraud

Brother of an alleged dentist on trial

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 08:00

The brother of an alleged dentist had to answer for his actions at the regional court in Feldkirch. He was convicted of giving false evidence and attempted aggravated fraud.

comment0 Kommentare

Just a few weeks ago, one of the brothers of the fake dentist and an employee of the practice were found guilty of, among other things, giving false evidence. On Tuesday, another brother was sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of six months and a fine of 4,800 euros for giving false evidence and attempted aggravated fraud. The previously blameless man had given false evidence in the civil proceedings a good year ago and claimed that it was not his brother who was the main plaintiff's dentist, but a colleague who had since died. According to the ruling at the time, the 56-year-old had tried to protect the dentist in order to have the claim for damages dismissed. In the case of the main plaintiff, this amounted to more than 60,000 euros.

Further trials to follow
In the trial on Tuesday, the accused dental technician pleaded not guilty to the charges. He still believed that his brother had a degree in dentistry. He did not know at which university or in which country. "But otherwise he would have misled the whole family."

The 56-year-old dental technician is certain that the "dentist brother" only assisted in workshops. However, both the main plaintiff, who was called as a witness, and two other former patients denied this at the trial.

The verdict against the 56-year-old is not yet final. In the civil proceedings, the "wrong dentist" was ordered to pay damages because he had incorrectly treated the main plaintiff - which the defendant appealed against. However, the decision of the Innsbruck Higher Regional Court is still pending. Further trials will follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf