Brother of an alleged dentist on trial

Just a few weeks ago, one of the brothers of the fake dentist and an employee of the practice were found guilty of, among other things, giving false evidence. On Tuesday, another brother was sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of six months and a fine of 4,800 euros for giving false evidence and attempted aggravated fraud. The previously blameless man had given false evidence in the civil proceedings a good year ago and claimed that it was not his brother who was the main plaintiff's dentist, but a colleague who had since died. According to the ruling at the time, the 56-year-old had tried to protect the dentist in order to have the claim for damages dismissed. In the case of the main plaintiff, this amounted to more than 60,000 euros.