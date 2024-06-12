Great anger at the town of Hartberg

What is really annoying the otherwise level-headed mayor these days is the district capital of Hartberg: the 40 residents and staff of the Neudau senior citizens' center are now all housed in Haus Menda in Hartberg. "And the first thing Hartberg does is register the residents as principal residences. This means we receive less revenue share, even though we need every penny. That's very unfriendly!"