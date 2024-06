Kurz: “There can’t be a hospital everywhere”

Two orchids with colorful pots stand on the windowsill. Behind them is the view of Graz: the tower of the Church of the Sacred Heart, the red roofs of the city center. Andrea Kurz has been managing the Medical University of Graz from her office on the 8th floor of the new, gray-modern campus since February. There is a bowl of water on the floor in front of her desk, with a colorful ball lying next to it. Her Bernese mountain dog "Bear" usually comes into the office with her.