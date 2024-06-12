New edition presented
Mini 5-door: The difference is more than just two doors
Last year, Mini presented the new generation of the three-door model, which was developed jointly with Great Wall Motor. Now comes the new five-door model, albeit on the old platform.
Visually, the small car emulates the look of the new three-door model with new light optics and a reduced design. Technically, however, it is based on the platform of its predecessor. The five-door still has a 4.04 meter long body and is therefore 17 centimeters longer than the new three-door. However, according to Mini, there is now more space in the interior. The trunk capacity is 275 liters and can be expanded to up to 925 liters.
The cockpit is tidier and has more textile surfaces than before. A head-up display and a round touchscreen in the center of the dashboard serve as displays. The so-called Mini Operating System 9 can also be operated by voice control.
There is a choice of two petrol engines for the four optical variants. The entry-level model is the Cooper C with a 156 hp three-cylinder engine that enables a top speed of 225 km/h. The 204 hp four-cylinder Cooper S reaches 242 km/h. Both engines are combined with a dual-clutch gearbox. Prices start at a good 31,000 euros for the Cooper C and just under 36,000 euros for the Cooper S, a good 1000 euros more than the three-door model.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.