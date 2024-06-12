Mini 5-door: The difference is more than just two doors

Visually, the small car emulates the look of the new three-door model with new light optics and a reduced design. Technically, however, it is based on the platform of its predecessor. The five-door still has a 4.04 meter long body and is therefore 17 centimeters longer than the new three-door. However, according to Mini, there is now more space in the interior. The trunk capacity is 275 liters and can be expanded to up to 925 liters.