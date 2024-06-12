Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New edition presented

Mini 5-door: The difference is more than just two doors

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 12:03

Last year, Mini presented the new generation of the three-door model, which was developed jointly with Great Wall Motor. Now comes the new five-door model, albeit on the old platform.

comment0 Kommentare

Visually, the small car emulates the look of the new three-door model with new light optics and a reduced design. Technically, however, it is based on the platform of its predecessor. The five-door still has a 4.04 meter long body and is therefore 17 centimeters longer than the new three-door. However, according to Mini, there is now more space in the interior. The trunk capacity is 275 liters and can be expanded to up to 925 liters.

(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)

The cockpit is tidier and has more textile surfaces than before. A head-up display and a round touchscreen in the center of the dashboard serve as displays. The so-called Mini Operating System 9 can also be operated by voice control.

(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)
(Bild: Bernhard Filser)

There is a choice of two petrol engines for the four optical variants. The entry-level model is the Cooper C with a 156 hp three-cylinder engine that enables a top speed of 225 km/h. The 204 hp four-cylinder Cooper S reaches 242 km/h. Both engines are combined with a dual-clutch gearbox. Prices start at a good 31,000 euros for the Cooper C and just under 36,000 euros for the Cooper S, a good 1000 euros more than the three-door model.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf