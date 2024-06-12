B&C Group and Suzano agree on partnership

230 million euros

On the basis of this agreement, Suzano will acquire a 15 percent stake in Lenzing from B&C. B&C and Suzano will form a long-term shareholder syndicate, which will hold 52.25 percent of Lenzing after completion of the transaction. B&C will then hold a 37.25 percent stake in Lenzing and exercise control in this syndicate. The purchase price is EUR 39.70 per share, which corresponds to a total price of EUR 230 million. Suzano will have the option to increase its 15 percent stake in Lenzing and to acquire a further 15 percent stake from B&C by the end of 2028, whereby B&C will remain the long-term core shareholder of Lenzing under the partnership.