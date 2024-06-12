140 instead of 90 million/year
Money for fire departments: “Words alone don’t help!”
In future, more guaranteed funding is to be provided for fire departments: The needs-based allocation will be increased from the current 90 to 140 million euros per year. Including the additional 20 million euros in federal funding already agreed in 2022, this means that fire departments will have 160 million euros more per year at their disposal in future.
In the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the federal government initiated an amendment to the Disaster Fund Act in light of the recent storms.
The recent storms and floods had caused severe damage in many regions of Austria, said Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) in the press foyer after the Council of Ministers meeting. "We stand in solidarity with those affected." However, words alone would not help, which is why we are increasing the funds, said the head of department.
More planning security provided
This will ensure "that the fire departments have planning security for the procurement of emergency equipment and that they can at least meet their annual investments", according to the corresponding presentation by the Council of Ministers.
Infrastructure and Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said that the natural disasters had had "brutal consequences" and that the consequences were dramatic.
"Storms put a strain on emergency services"
The current storms are putting a strain onthe emergency services, whom she thanked for their perseverance and "truly tireless readiness". The increase in funding provides the necessary planning security.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
