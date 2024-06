An artistic evening with a very specific purpose

Around 100 guests gathered at Vienna's Palais Coburg for the fundraising dinner hosted by Theater in der Josefstadt with many of its stars and director Herbert Fötting as the evening's spearhead and emcee. "This evening has a reason, pursues a very specific purpose," he said, thanking the donors, many of whom have been walking the path together with Josefstadt for many years. Of course, Günther Rhomberg was also congratulated. The former Josefstadt Foundation board member celebrated his 86th birthday.