Race for municipal director enters the grand finale
While everything is going round in circles in Klagenfurt when it comes to the municipal director, the search for a new head of administration in Villach has already reached the final. A total of 15 candidates are in the final round for the coveted post in the Drau town.
A bang at the end of March in the city on the Drau: as reported, Villach's municipal director Christoph Herzeg surprisingly announced his resignation after four years in office. On August 1, he will return to the private sector as Managing Director of Kelag.
This also threw the plans of his deputy Alfred Winkler out of the window - he had actually wanted to retire on June 30. He is now interim head of the city administration - until a new municipal director is found.
Klagenfurt can take an example from Villach in its search for a new municipal director.
15 applicants in the selection
Not an easy task, but according to information from "Krone", it is already in the final phase (following the public advertisement in April). The recruitment agency HILL International was hired specifically for this purpose. Based on hidden job advertisements, targeted scouting on various platforms and interviews, among other things, the agency has now made a basic pre-selection of 15 suitable applicants, who will be kept strictly confidential. Five of these will now be invited to a hearing with city officials in the coming weeks.
If everything goes according to plan, the new municipal director should take up his post in September and be trained by Alfred Winkler - and in the best-case scenario should be able to manage the city's affairs on his own from December.
