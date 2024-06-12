Race for municipal director enters the grand finale

15 applicants in the selection

Not an easy task, but according to information from "Krone", it is already in the final phase (following the public advertisement in April). The recruitment agency HILL International was hired specifically for this purpose. Based on hidden job advertisements, targeted scouting on various platforms and interviews, among other things, the agency has now made a basic pre-selection of 15 suitable applicants, who will be kept strictly confidential. Five of these will now be invited to a hearing with city officials in the coming weeks.