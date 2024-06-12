Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

15 applicants

Race for municipal director enters the grand finale

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 06:01

While everything is going round in circles in Klagenfurt when it comes to the municipal director, the search for a new head of administration in Villach has already reached the final. A total of 15 candidates are in the final round for the coveted post in the Drau town.

comment0 Kommentare

A bang at the end of March in the city on the Drau: as reported, Villach's municipal director Christoph Herzeg surprisingly announced his resignation after four years in office. On August 1, he will return to the private sector as Managing Director of Kelag.

This also threw the plans of his deputy Alfred Winkler out of the window - he had actually wanted to retire on June 30. He is now interim head of the city administration - until a new municipal director is found.

Zitat Icon

Klagenfurt can take an example from Villach in its search for a new municipal director.

so ein Villacher Polit-Insider

15 applicants in the selection
Not an easy task, but according to information from "Krone", it is already in the final phase (following the public advertisement in April). The recruitment agency HILL International was hired specifically for this purpose. Based on hidden job advertisements, targeted scouting on various platforms and interviews, among other things, the agency has now made a basic pre-selection of 15 suitable applicants, who will be kept strictly confidential. Five of these will now be invited to a hearing with city officials in the coming weeks.

If everything goes according to plan, the new municipal director should take up his post in September and be trained by Alfred Winkler - and in the best-case scenario should be able to manage the city's affairs on his own from December.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf