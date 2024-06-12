Performance must pay off again

As part of the new performance agenda, the Styrian Economic Chamber commissioned a survey on the willingness to perform in our country. Two surveys were conducted for this purpose, one among Styrian entrepreneurs (975 participants) and one - with the same question - among the population (344 participants). According to the results, 71% of businesspeople rate performance in a professional context as very important and 26% as important, compared to 39% (very important) and 55% (important) of the general population. Furthermore, 88% of entrepreneurs and 87% of Styrians agree or at least somewhat agree with the statement "Performance is the basis of our social prosperity". However, a look at the age structure reveals major differences: only 64% of young people (population survey) agree with this statement, compared to 96% of the older generation (61 years and older).