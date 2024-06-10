Several outliers
Salzburg danced out of line in the EU elections
The people of Salzburg voted very differently to the rest of Austria in the election to the EU Parliament. Only the FPÖ was able to really celebrate in Salzburg with a plus of almost ten percentage points. However, the ÖVP remained unchallenged in first place. Also striking: after the successful municipal elections, the SPÖ also saw a noticeable increase of 2.4 percentage points in the EU elections in the federal state. The Neos, on the other hand, had only a barely noticeable increase, unlike in Austria as a whole.
Voter turnout fell to 53.8 percent
Voter turnout was lower than the national average, with Pinzgau having the lowest turnout at 50.2 percent. Of the eight municipalities with the lowest turnout, only one is not in Pinzgau. The highest voter turnout was in Forstau with 71.2 percent. The ÖVP was the only party to achieve an absolute majority in a few municipalities. Namely in Hüttschlag (53.6 percent), Weißpriach, Göriach and Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The FPÖ performed particularly well in Lungau. In the four municipalities with the best blue election results, Muhr, Zederhaus, St. Andrä and Thomatal, the FPÖ achieved more than 40 percent.
The KPÖ Plus was well above the national average in Salzburg, but with 3.7 percent would not have got over the four percent hurdle here either. In the city, it achieved 6.2 percent, the second best result in the provincial capitals after Graz. The DNA, which ran for the first time, also performed above average, achieving 2.9 percent. In St. Koloman, the party, which specialized in criticizing the corona measures, received 6.2 percent. In the Tennengau municipality, a particularly large number of votes were on the move. The ÖVP lost almost 25 percentage points, while the FPÖ gained more than 20 percentage points.
