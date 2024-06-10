Salzburg danced out of line in the EU elections

The KPÖ Plus was well above the national average in Salzburg, but with 3.7 percent would not have got over the four percent hurdle here either. In the city, it achieved 6.2 percent, the second best result in the provincial capitals after Graz. The DNA, which ran for the first time, also performed above average, achieving 2.9 percent. In St. Koloman, the party, which specialized in criticizing the corona measures, received 6.2 percent. In the Tennengau municipality, a particularly large number of votes were on the move. The ÖVP lost almost 25 percentage points, while the FPÖ gained more than 20 percentage points.