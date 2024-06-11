“Enjoyment to the power of 3”: The Mountain Food Festival

There are many reasons to go hiking: For some it is a sporting activity, others love nature and the view and simply want to be above it all. But no matter why the mountain is calling, the bird's eye view not only broadens our horizons and makes us sweat, but also makes us hungry. That's why Kaspressknödelsuppe (cheese dumpling soup) belongs in an Alpine hut like a cross on the summit - but the Mountain Food Festival takes culinary enjoyment to the next level. High above Imst, gourmets will get their money's worth on June 23rd from 11 am, when the Mountain Food Festival "Genuss Hoch 3" takes place in the hiking region. There will be all kinds of delicacies to enjoy at over 30 meeting points: An almost unmanageable number of delicacies, wines, brandies and refreshing drinks await participants.