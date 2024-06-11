Take part and win
“Enjoyment to the power of 3”: The Mountain Food Festival
One hike, three huts and lots of delicacies: The Mountain Food Festival on June 23 in the Hoch-Imst hiking area offers delicacies with fantastic views. And the "Krone" is giving away 15x2 tickets for this great event.
There are many reasons to go hiking: For some it is a sporting activity, others love nature and the view and simply want to be above it all. But no matter why the mountain is calling, the bird's eye view not only broadens our horizons and makes us sweat, but also makes us hungry. That's why Kaspressknödelsuppe (cheese dumpling soup) belongs in an Alpine hut like a cross on the summit - but the Mountain Food Festival takes culinary enjoyment to the next level. High above Imst, gourmets will get their money's worth on June 23rd from 11 am, when the Mountain Food Festival "Genuss Hoch 3" takes place in the hiking region. There will be all kinds of delicacies to enjoy at over 30 meeting points: An almost unmanageable number of delicacies, wines, brandies and refreshing drinks await participants.
And you don't need to worry about your figure during this time: If you want, you can hike from one gourmet meeting point to the next and not only enjoy the beautiful view, but also burn off the calories. If you would rather enjoy yourself than hike - no problem! The Imster Bergbahnen gondola lift also takes participants to their desired destination.
An incomparable panorama at the Adlerhorst
The enjoyment meeting points 1-4 are located directly at the middle station of the cable car, then you can walk or take the cable car up to the mountain station and thus to station number 5: the Sun Orama. Continue past the spectacular Adlerhorst with its unique view and Gensuss station no. 6 along the Drischlsteig to the Muttekopfhütte and regional delicacies, delicious wines and a magnificent mountain panorama. (Stations 7 and 8).
The trail continues to the Latschenhütte as the 9th meeting point for enjoyment. You can get there in another 40 minutes after a leisurely downhill walk.
After the wine tasting there, the pleasure hike continues in the direction of the U-Alm and the grand finale with music and a great atmosphere. On the way there, you can not only enjoy the fresh mountain air, but also some from Berlin, making the short walk even more entertaining
20. gourmet stations create a festival atmosphere
And what does the gourmet offer actually look like? Pulled pork burgers, black tiger prawns with white wine risotto, Thai curry, vegan tartare, spinach dumplings, pinsa, a large selection of exquisite cheeses, delicious egg dishes from happy chickens, spicy sprouts, delicious ice cream specialties, crispy fresh bread from the region, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, coffee prepared by a professional barista, fine wines and brandies, sparkling Prosecco, refreshing smoothies and much more. This might even entice the odd hiking fanatic up the mountain.
Take part and win
You can buy the 38-euro delicacy pass for the Mountain Food Festival at the following advance booking offices: Imster Bergbahnen, Imst Tourismus and UAlm. The "Krone" is giving away 15x2 tickets for the "Genuss Hoch 3". Simply fill out the form below to take part! The closing date for entries is June 19.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
