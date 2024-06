WAC is interested in an Austria defensive ace!

As the "Krone" has now learned, two Austrian Bundesliga clubs are in the running for the free header monster: Klagenfurt's arch-enemy WAC and Hartberg. The Wolves are looking for an option for the injury-prone Scott Kennedy, while Hartberg need a left-footed player in central defense. There is also no decision yet on striker Sky Schwarz, who belongs to Rapid Vienna. Klagenfurt want to loan him out for another year. But now Blau-Weiß Linz are also said to be interested in the Upper Austrian.