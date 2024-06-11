Klaus Waldeck now takes an oriental approach

Oriental emphasis

The artist, who has also winked increasingly at jazz in recent years, has again significantly increased the proportion of electronics, but the party moments and quieter passages are pleasantly balanced. Again and again, exotic moments find their place and meander through the basic sound corpus, which ensures a pleasant recognition value, not least thanks to the voice of his long-time partner Patrizia Ferrara. In rare moments, Zeebee and drag artist Lucy McEvil also provide special moments. Of course, he doesn't drop the Francophile element in Waldeck's sound cosmos during the oriental emphasis, but sometimes you wish there were more upbeat moments like on "Come With Me Mambo". However, "The Moon And The Orient" shows the musician fresh and curious about new worlds of sound.