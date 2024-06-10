Big overview
What happens next? The roadmap after the EU elections
Europe has voted, now the power poker for the top posts begins. Many important decisions will be made in the coming weeks.
From June 10: The leaders of the political groups in the newly elected Parliament will start exploring the formation of political groups based on common political convictions and discuss the election of the EU Commission Presidency. The political groups should be formed by July 16.
June 17: The heads of state and government of the European Union want to begin selecting the new Commission President at a special summit. This post is considered one of the most important in the EU: whoever heads the Commission leads the EU executive, which proposes laws and monitors compliance with common law.
In order for the current EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to run for a second term, she must be proposed to Parliament as a candidate by a qualified majority. This means that in addition to the 13 heads of state and government who belong to the same party family as her, at least three other heads of major member states must vote for her.
June 27 and 28: The heads of state and government meet again, this time for a regular summit. Ideally, everything will be in place by this time and the decisions will only need to be formalized. If not, the heads of state and government will continue to discuss the top posts.
July 16 to 19: The newly elected Parliament convenes for its first plenary session in Strasbourg. This is where the MEPs are expected to elect the new President of Parliament. Until now, Roberta Metsola from Malta has held the office.
If the heads of state and government have already agreed on the head of the EU Commission by this time, the Parliament could also vote on this in this plenary session in a secret ballot and elect Ursula von der Leyen or one of her rivals as head.
September 16-19: Second session of the new parliament. If they have not already done so, MEPs now vote on the head of the Commission.
December 1: The new President of the European Council takes office. He or she must first be elected by the heads of state and government by a qualified majority. The task of the President of the Council is to coordinate cooperation and summit meetings between the EU member states. The previous President of the Council, Charles Michel, may not stand for re-election after five years in office.
