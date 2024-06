Höll was very dominant despite the tough course

Top skiers slipped

Despite difficult conditions (numerous top riders slipped), Höll (Team YT Mob) kept his nerve. "It was crisp. I just skied down safely," said the overall World Cup leader, summing up the day. When the local heroine arrived at the finish line, it got really loud. "It's cool that so many people are already there on Saturday," said Höll in amazement. Why shouldn't you miss the spectacle on Sunday? "Because it's the coolest sport!"