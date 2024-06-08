Hamas leader accuses Israel of “massacre”: 210 dead

The rescue of the hostages was complex and highly risky, according to Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari. The rescue operations took place simultaneously in the morning in order to prevent an advance warning of an army operation and thus the killing of the hostages in the other building. In the apartment where the woman was located, the guards were completely surprised. A fierce firefight broke out in the other apartment, in the course of which a high-ranking police officer was seriously injured and later died in hospital.