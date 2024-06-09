“Gendering is a university castle in the air”

Countless studies have been carried out to prove this fallacy. The problem: "In our opinion, many of these studies, which are still highly influential today, do not meet scientific standards. They worked with test groups that were far too small in university bubbles, the questions were often misleading and many of the studies could not be repeated by neutral institutions, as is actually standard. In the end, it has to be said, researchers at elite universities sold something as true in a tone of conviction just because they wanted it to be true."