“600 drones will take off into the starry sky”

Mr. Silbereisen: When you walk through the crowd during the show, even running to change your location for the next presenter, you even take selfies with the fans. That looks pretty relaxed.

Silbereisen: During such a long live show, I'm not casual and relaxed, but very focused and concentrated. I have to pay attention to so many things: the time, the right cues for the team so that everyone knows when the changeover to the next act can start, etc. So I'm constantly under pressure, but at the same time I also want to join in the celebrations, sing along and have fun. It's good for me to let go from time to time and soak up the atmosphere. If I can make someone happy with a photo, then everyone benefits.