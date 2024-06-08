Return to life
“There is simply always someone there to help”
Andrea Kerschner has made it. Thanks to support from the Caritas mother and child home in St. Pölten, the mother of two is now back to living independently.
I grew up in a home myself. I won't find anything like this again," explains Andrea Kerschner. After a stopover at the Mother and Child Home (MUKI) in St. Pölten, the mother of two has found refuge with her two children in a Caritas starter apartment at Haus Elisabeth. The care home offers two such apartments, including partial care.
Attached to MUKI, single parents are given the best possible support and guidance on their path to an independent life. "We've been so well received here," says the 44-year-old in an interview with the "Krone". Kerschner enjoys the contact with the senior citizens. "The residents are happy about the visits from the children and often have cookies and chocolate ready." She herself enjoys the hours of conversation in the garden. If one of the residents gets lost, the "lodger" quickly takes them home again.
Docked on to the mother and child home
"The opportunity was created in 2014 because rooms became available," says Petra Fischer from Caritas St. Pölten. As long as time allows, the MUKI manager will continue to look after the children herself. She has put her heart and soul into it since the beginning. "You are an important reference person and confidante for the women and children," explains Fischer.
The accommodation can be made available to people at risk of homelessness for a limited period of time. In Andrea Kerschner's case, this is an absolute stroke of luck for both sides. The mother is also hoping for support in September when she starts work again. "That's when the little one starts kindergarten," she says, looking forward to the future. "And when I'm old, I'll move into Haus Elisabeth myself," smiles Kerschner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.