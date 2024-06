Krampus prepares the next generation

The 32-year-old is founding Salzburg's first wrestling school. From July, anyone interested can learn the catcher's craft. "It will be Austria's first real training center," says the man from Tennengau, looking forward to being a teacher. There will even be dormitory facilities for students from out of town. In addition to lessons in the ring, the personal coach will also provide a training and nutrition plan, as well as help with gimmick development. There will also be courses for children between the ages of eight and 14. "Of course we want to do this on a large scale," says Prühs, leaving nothing to be desired.