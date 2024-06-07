Acquittal in doubt

However, the accused denied this at the trial on Thursday. "It was self-defense," the 20-year-old defended himself. He had only used the pepper spray because he had been threatened with a knife by his opponent. The fact that he had stolen drugs or something else from the 17-year-old was also a lie. The versions of the alleged victim and his cousin about the course of events and the background to the crime are varied and ultimately not very credible.