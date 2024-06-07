Reducing the age of criminal responsibility is not an issue

Putting a finger in the open wounds of the state of Tyrol

LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) gives him her full support. The Office of the Ombudsman for Children and Youths is independent and not subject to directives. Pawlata encouraged Trentini to put her finger in the open wounds when things are not right in the state of Tyrol and promised constructive cooperation, as did Sabine Trummer, Chairwoman of the Child and Youth Welfare Advisory Board. Trentini concluded with a quote from Martin Luther King: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that."