Reducing the age of criminal responsibility is not an issue

Tyrol has a new child and youth prosecutor, Lukas Trentini is his name. In his very first press conference, when asked by journalists, he makes it clear that for him, lowering the age of criminal responsibility is a "misguided discourse".
Lukas Trentini is the name of Tyrol's new child and youth advocate, who was selected from 23 applicants. This means that the 49-year-old is responsible for everyone between the ages of 0 and 21. That's 150,000 people in Tyrol, around 20 percent of the population.
He clarifies: "I am committed to all children and young people, including young people with disabilities, refugees, non-German speakers, queer people, young people on AMS measures, on probation or in prison. Young people of all religions or none."
When people think of lawyers, they often think of attorneys, but I see myself as an advocate, defender and champion of the rights of children and young people.
Lukas Trentini
Trentini sees himself as an advocate, defender and champion of the rights and interests of children and young people in Tyrol. His topics range from the psychosocial stress of children and young people to the digital space (teaching media skills must be massively expanded), education and inclusion ("enrich society") and support for parents and other caregivers.
When asked by journalists what his position was on lowering the age of criminal responsibility (currently 14 years), he said that this was not an issue for him. He speaks of a "misguided discourse". The cognitive development of 12 or 13-year-olds is far from complete and therefore excludes them from the logic of criminal responsibility.
Putting a finger in the open wounds of the state of Tyrol
LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) gives him her full support. The Office of the Ombudsman for Children and Youths is independent and not subject to directives. Pawlata encouraged Trentini to put her finger in the open wounds when things are not right in the state of Tyrol and promised constructive cooperation, as did Sabine Trummer, Chairwoman of the Child and Youth Welfare Advisory Board. Trentini concluded with a quote from Martin Luther King: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that."
Contact: Ombuds Office for Children and Youths Tyrol, Meranerstraße 5 (4th floor), 6020 Innsbruck
