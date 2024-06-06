European Championship opener: The veteran and the great talent

Before the precious metal is up for grabs at 21:00, Austria's athletics star first has to get through the qualification in the morning. He has been drawn into Group A (9.35 a.m.), which means he also opens the European Championships for Austria. In recent years, qualifying has sometimes been a nail-biter for the Olympic bronze medallist. However, he now has enough experience to overcome this hurdle with ease. It would be ideal if he could throw the required qualifying distance for the final of 66.00 m on his first attempt. Then he would have peace of mind for the time being. He has completed two Olympic Games (bronze and 6th place), five World Championships (including one bronze) and two European Championships (bronze and 9th place) in the discus ring. No wonder he says: "I can go to the start in Rome with a broad chest!" Experience pays off.