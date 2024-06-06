Kai Havertz: “That was very, very difficult for me”

Havertz always reminded himself that the sun would come after every rain shower, "but according to the media, it was a thunderstorm with lightning and everything. And it felt like that at times." The 24-year-old notes that people can often judge performances from the outside worse than they actually are. "But of course, it wasn't easy for me at the beginning. I came from Chelsea, one of Arsenal's biggest rivals, for a large transfer fee to a club that had an outstanding season last season. It was very, very difficult for me personally to fit in," admits the striker.