Arsenal striker open

Kai Havertz: “That was very, very difficult for me”

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 09:04

Kai Havertz moved from Chelsea FC to London city rivals Arsenal for 75 million euros in 2023, where it took him a long time to get his performances on the pitch. In an interview with "Ran", the German now recalls the difficult phase in the north of the English capital.

Havertz always reminded himself that the sun would come after every rain shower, "but according to the media, it was a thunderstorm with lightning and everything. And it felt like that at times." The 24-year-old notes that people can often judge performances from the outside worse than they actually are. "But of course, it wasn't easy for me at the beginning. I came from Chelsea, one of Arsenal's biggest rivals, for a large transfer fee to a club that had an outstanding season last season. It was very, very difficult for me personally to fit in," admits the striker.

Kai Havertz found his way into the Gunners' game better and better over the course of the season. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Kai Havertz found his way into the Gunners' game better and better over the course of the season.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

"I feel right at home"
In the second half of the season at the latest, Havertz silenced the critics and became one of the mainstays of the attack under Mikel Arteta. "I got more confidence and also decided games. And that's always good, of course. That's why: I love it at Arsenal and feel right at home there," said the German international, who has now arrived at the Gunners.

Arsenal finished the Premier League season in second place, just two points behind Manchester City and the coveted trophy. After the European Championship at home, Havertz will be aiming for the title again; his contract with the Londoners runs until 2028.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

