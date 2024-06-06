Hearings still in 2024
Trump’s election fraud trial is further delayed
Donald Trump has been a convicted felon since last week. Meanwhile, the Republican presidential aspirant has been quite successful in delaying further criminal proceedings.
The competent appeals court in the US state of Georgia has frozen the election fraud proceedings against former President Donald Trump for the time being. Before it can continue, a decision must be made as to whether the lead prosecutor can continue her investigation.
The three appeal judges - all appointed by Republicans - are due to rule on the case by March 2025. A first hearing is planned for October.
Lawyers for Trump and other defendants accuse prosecutor Fani Willis of having unlawfully benefited financially from a relationship with another prosecutor in the case, Nathan Wade. Wade had been overpaid in his position and had invited Willis on luxury vacations together. Willis denies this.
The accusation
The Republican and several other people have been charged in Georgia for their attempts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Trump had lost to Democrat Joe Biden at the time. He is accused of attempting to retrospectively change the election result by exerting pressure on political leaders in the federal government and in states such as Georgia.
In March, the responsible judge, Scott McAfee, ruled that the evidence from the other side was not sufficient to prove a conflict of interest on the part of the public prosecutor.
However, Wade withdrew from the proceedings due to an "appearance of impropriety" established by McAfee. Trump's side then filed an appeal, which the competent court granted in May.
Video: Donald Trump at Mar a Lago on June 5
However, Judge McAfee initially allowed the trial to continue in his courtroom while the appeals court's ruling was still pending.
