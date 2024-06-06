Critical report
Inspection office identifies high need for renovation in care homes
As part of an own-initiative audit, the Linz Control Office once again took a closer look at the ten municipal senior citizens' centers (SZL). The audit report, which has been made available to the "Krone" newspaper, makes people sit up and take notice _ even if the responsible social welfare officer Karin Hörzing is less critical.
Seven years ago, an inspection office report on questionable procedures in the municipal senior citizens' centers (SZL) caused a stir: Tenders had been circumvented, dairy products were sourced from Germany, although there were also local applicants. The criticism of the inspection office was taken very seriously at the time and all inconsistencies were rectified.
Now there is a new audit report available to the "Krone", which reveals some explosive facts. The audit period covered the years 2019 to 2022; valid data from 2023 was also taken into account.
No longer in line with current standards
Irrespective of the fact that the auditors are critical of the continuously negative operating result, the report makes it clear above all that there is a great need for refurbishment in most hotels. According to the inspection office, homes that are more than 20 years old no longer meet today's standards. For example, the heat in the buildings and the inadequate protective measures are problematic. Due to their advanced age, there are no longer any spare parts available for necessary sun protection renovations. Dilapidated kitchens in the buildings are in urgent need of major investment, and legally required emergency power generators are often missing.
"A lot has happened since the audit"
SP city deputy and social affairs officer Karin Hörzing put things into perspective when asked by Krone: "I consider inspection office reports to be very important, but in this case I disagree with the inspectors on some things. It must also be said that a lot has happened since the initiative audit at the time. We have recently invested 15 million euros in ongoing renovations - including roofs and façades. Where we still have some catching up to do is in climate protection measures. We still need to raise funds for this."
In its conclusion, the inspection authority also makes a positive note: "Major innovations and radical improvements are emerging in all areas inspected."
Population forecasts have shown for years that the number of very old people will continue to increase and that more and more Linzers will reach a very old age. This makes it all the more alarming that the ravages of time are also increasingly taking their toll on our ten municipal senior citizens' centers.
An expert report is said to have urgently recommended a large-scale general refurbishment of the Spallerhof home, for example. A difficult undertaking. Even though social welfare officer Karin Hörzing emphasizes that major renovations are certainly possible, even during ongoing operations, she also knows that you can't expect the elderly to put up with everything. Loud noise from construction machinery or a temporary container home are completely unthinkable.
Another issue is the heat in the buildings. 30°C and more - in one residential area even 49°C (!) - that is very stressful for residents and staff alike. If nothing has changed in these circumstances to date, those responsible need to fire up the turbo: After all, we owe it to our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
