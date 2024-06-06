Inspection office identifies high need for renovation in care homes

No longer in line with current standards

Irrespective of the fact that the auditors are critical of the continuously negative operating result, the report makes it clear above all that there is a great need for refurbishment in most hotels. According to the inspection office, homes that are more than 20 years old no longer meet today's standards. For example, the heat in the buildings and the inadequate protective measures are problematic. Due to their advanced age, there are no longer any spare parts available for necessary sun protection renovations. Dilapidated kitchens in the buildings are in urgent need of major investment, and legally required emergency power generators are often missing.