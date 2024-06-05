Italy plans to file transit lawsuit by the end of July

"After years of silence from the EU, which has not lifted a finger for years, Italy is taking Austria to court under Article 259 of the EC Treaty, which is an unprecedented case," Salvini explained at a press conference. And the Transport Minister took the opportunity to once again use heavy verbal weapons: "It is unacceptable that in a Union of 27 countries, one Member State prevents the free movement of goods in other countries not for environmental reasons, but for purely economic reasons. This is disloyal competition on the part of an ideological minority in Austria that is causing chaos and problems".