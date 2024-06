Luxury meadow in the Augarten is now a duck pond

An explosion in costs to over half a million euros for the renovation of the Schüsselwiesen meadow in the Augarten already caused a stir among taxpayers last year. A brief review: The two meadows in the Augarten are often used for ball games or family picnics. This has led to overuse, making it necessary to renew the lawns. Initially estimated at 180,000 euros, the costs suddenly rose to over half a million euros.