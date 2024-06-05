Despite group of death
ÖFB squad delighted: “We don’t have to hide”
There was of course only one topic on the fans' minds around the Serbia match: the upcoming EURO! Despite the group of death, confidence in Ralf Rangnick's team is high: "At least the quarter-finals! We just mustn't make the mistake of hiding."
The anticipation of the Austrian fans for the EURO in Germany could not be overlooked yesterday in Vienna, could not be ignored, could be felt in every corner. And despite the incredibly difficult draw with the group opponents France, Poland and the Netherlands, the optimism of the red-white-red fans is unbroken. On her seventh birthday, Jana from Wels was beaming from ear to ear. She went to the match against Serbia with her mother Nadine, father Patrick and sister Mia. As an "ÖFB insider" (member), dad also got hold of two tickets for the European Championship match against the Dutch in Berlin. Everything has been booked for him and a friend since December. "We're definitely going through to the round of 16. And then anything is possible anyway," the Upper Austrian is certain. Also because of the team boss factor. "My trust in Ralf Rangnick is huge!"
Günther, Patrick, Martin and Andreas, the four who traveled from Pöchlarn, are also firmly convinced of the Austrians' qualities - despite the painful absences. "Group of Death or not, we'll at least make it to the quarter-finals," predicts Günther. "If not now, then when? We have the strongest team we've had for a long, long time," says Patrick. And Andreas says: "We just can't make the mistake of hiding. But why should you hide with a squad like this?"
Karl from Vienna, who once played for the legendary Austria team led by Herbert Prohaska and Ernst Baumeister up to the U21 level, is traveling to Germany with his son-in-law: "I believe Austria can do anything, I've even bet 20 euros on the European Championship title." Traditionally, an illustrious quartet (three Michael plus Patrick) warmed up for the Serbia game at the Schweizerhaus. Two of the Michaels are also taking part in the European Championships. Michi number one is in the stadium against the French: "We win 2:0, the French don't have a shirt against us!" Michi number two cheers on against the Dutch: "We win 4:0 and advance as group winners. David Alaba will make an impact as co-team captain!"
And who will score the ÖFB goals? Marc Janko, who watched the match with Sebastian Prödl, says with conviction: "Well, Gregerl, of course!" So hopefully Michael Gregoritsch will do it ...
