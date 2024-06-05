ÖFB squad delighted: “We don’t have to hide”

The anticipation of the Austrian fans for the EURO in Germany could not be overlooked yesterday in Vienna, could not be ignored, could be felt in every corner. And despite the incredibly difficult draw with the group opponents France, Poland and the Netherlands, the optimism of the red-white-red fans is unbroken. On her seventh birthday, Jana from Wels was beaming from ear to ear. She went to the match against Serbia with her mother Nadine, father Patrick and sister Mia. As an "ÖFB insider" (member), dad also got hold of two tickets for the European Championship match against the Dutch in Berlin. Everything has been booked for him and a friend since December. "We're definitely going through to the round of 16. And then anything is possible anyway," the Upper Austrian is certain. Also because of the team boss factor. "My trust in Ralf Rangnick is huge!"