Due to knee injury
Novak Djokovic pulls out of the French Open
Novak Djokovic caused a sensation on Tuesday afternoon in the middle of Jannik Sinner's French Open quarter-final match against Grigor Dimitrov. The 37-year-old world number one had to announce his withdrawal from the tournament a day later after his painful five-set victory in the round of 16 against Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) on Monday. An MRI scan revealed a meniscus injury in his right knee.
Sinner thus became the new number one in world tennis while still on court. And this was before he reached the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time. Sinner defeated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6:2, 6:4, 7:6(3) after two and a half hours. "I put in a very solid performance today," said Sinner, who only found out about the events surrounding Djokovic afterwards. "What can I say. It's every player's dream to become number 1 in the world. But the fact that Novak has withdrawn is disappointing for everyone."
Sinner new number one
From Monday, the South Tyrolean will be the first Italian in the history of the ATP rankings to climb to the "throne". Even without the injury, a place in the final would have been enough for Sinner, regardless of Djokovic. The Norwegian Casper Ruud is also a beneficiary of the withdrawal. Last year's finalist spares himself the quarter-finals on Wednesday and awaits the winner of the duel between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev (GER-4) and Alex De Minaur (AUS-11) in the semi-finals.
Djokovic had already announced after his last-gasp victory over Cerundolo in the round of 16 that he did not know whether he would be able to play in the quarter-finals. Djokovic had explained that he had had an injury for several weeks and that it had flared up when he slipped on the court in the second set against Cerundolo. As in Australia, Djokovic will therefore not be able to achieve his major goal of extending his Major record to 25 titles. Djokovic is suffering from "a lesion of the medial meniscus in his right knee".
It is not yet known whether the Serb will also have to undergo an operation for this. His appearance at the next major in Wimbledon in four weeks' time seems very doubtful.
