Novak Djokovic pulls out of the French Open

Djokovic had already announced after his last-gasp victory over Cerundolo in the round of 16 that he did not know whether he would be able to play in the quarter-finals. Djokovic had explained that he had had an injury for several weeks and that it had flared up when he slipped on the court in the second set against Cerundolo. As in Australia, Djokovic will therefore not be able to achieve his major goal of extending his Major record to 25 titles. Djokovic is suffering from "a lesion of the medial meniscus in his right knee".