Stürmer storms the Kuppelarena in Telfs

5 times 2 tickets to be won

It makes sense that the current single is entitled "Ein halbes Leben". This new song is a reflection on two decades in the music business and a grateful tribute to her own work. Now she is going on tour and is adding a performance in the "Telfer Kuppelarena" to her shows in the "Wiener Gasometer" and in the "Szene Salzburg" on June 21. The "Krone" is giving away tickets.